Great Yarmouth boat death: Woman was caught in propeller
- Published
A woman died on holiday after falling from a boat and becoming caught in its propeller, an interim report said.
The mother-of-two, who was in her 30s and from London, was with family on the Broads in Norfolk when she fell into the water on 19 August 2020.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said she fell overboard when the boat "made hard contact with the embankment wall" in Great Yarmouth.
A draft report into the incident was said to be "nearing completion".
The woman was onboard the Diamond Emblem 1 when she fell from the deck at the rear of the boat into the River Bure at North Quay.
"She was caught in the propeller and fatally injured," the interim report said.
"At the time of the accident, the motor cruiser was being manoeuvred to stop and turn in the river.
"The family group had intended to moor up at the yacht station, but it was full."
In October, the chief inspector of marine accidents "urgently recommended" the Association of Inland Navigation Authorities make "several amendments" to the proposed Hire Boat Code "to strengthen the requirements for the prevention of persons falling overboard, hire boat handover procedures and engine control system design".
The draft report into the accident will be distributed "in due course", the MAIB said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk