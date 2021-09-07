Redcar speedway racer from Norfolk retrieves stolen bikes
A speedway racer who said his career was over after three of his bikes were stolen has been reunited with them.
Ryan Kinsley, from Norfolk, had his van stolen on Friday from outside a hotel in Middlesbrough, where he was staying while racing for the Redcar Bears.
The van contained three motorbikes as well as the 22-year-old's racing kit, worth between £15,000 and £20,000.
He said he was "so grateful" the bikes were retrieved after an anonymous phone call about their location.
The van was recovered on Saturday, but everything inside had been taken.
"I actually saw them steal it but I couldn't get outside quick enough to stop it," said Kinsley, who lives in Matlaske near Cromer.
"To watch what you've built up your whole life be driven off in front of you breaks your heart."
The racing community set up a fundraising page for him and photos of the bikes were shared on social media in a bid to locate them.
On Monday evening, Mr Kinsley received an anonymous call from someone who said they knew where the bikes were.
Members of Redcar Bears Speedway collected the motorbikes and Mr Kinsley hoped to be racing again soon.
More than £3,000 was raised for Mr Kinsley, which he said would be used to replace the kit which had not been located.
"I'm so grateful for everyone that donated because without everyone doing that and sharing the photos I wouldn't be able to get them back," he said.
"I'm feeling a lot better now. It's a big weight off my shoulders.
"I'm so happy I've got the main items back now, the other parts are a lot easier to replace."
