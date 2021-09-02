King's Lynn: Hospital visits restricted after rise in Covid cases
- Published
A hospital has increased its restrictions for visitors after what it described as a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 cases.
Twenty-seven patients have tested positive at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk.
From Friday, it will only permit inpatient visits in exceptional circumstances.
"The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority," said chief nurse Alice Webster.
Outpatients are also advised to enter the hospital alone, including the Emergency Department.
Exceptions apply, including patients who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care, children and vulnerable patients with learning disabilities or additional needs, such as autism or dementia.
The Trust said it would continue to help with "virtual visits" via phone, video calls and messages.
