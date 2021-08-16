Norwich: Unexploded World War Two mortar destroyed
Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on World War Two mortar discovered in a park.
The explosive was found by a workman at Anderson's Meadow, off Mile Cross Road, in Norwich at 12:50 BST.
Norfolk Police said officers worked with staff from Norwich City Council, which owns the park, to cordon off the area.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) then destroyed the mortar by detonating it "loudly, but safely", police said.
Did you 👂 a big bang earlier in Norwich? Officers from Team 5 and #NESNT were at Anderson’s Meadow with bomb disposal experts after the discovery of a WWII mortar device. It was detonated loudly, but safely! 💣💥#PC1841 pic.twitter.com/Ygi4flJyyy— Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) August 16, 2021
