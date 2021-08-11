Banksy-style art is 'endorsement' of City of Culture bid
- Published
A string of Banksy-style urban artworks that have appeared on the East Anglian coast could be an "endorsement" of a City of Culture bid, councils said.
Eight murals, yet to be authenticated by the elusive artist, have appeared in Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer since Friday.
Great Yarmouth borough and East Suffolk councils submitted a joint bid in July to become the 2025 UK City of Culture.
Great Yarmouth said it "may be the case" the art was a show of support.
A bid for Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft to host the next City of Culture events was made following a rule change allowing areas to band together and towns to apply for the status.
Both councils said they were still trying to clarify if the artworks were genuine Banksys and were looking at ways to protect them.
In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "It would be nice to think this may be an endorsement of the joint City of Culture bid... and given the choice of locations being Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft, then this may be the case.
"It is a busy time of year for our seafronts, but the excitement surrounding this does seem to have drawn extra visitors keen to view the works."
East Suffolk Council said the four murals discovered in Lowestoft and neighbouring Oulton Broad had created a "buzz".
"We are delighted to see so many people coming to view the artworks and spend time in the local area," it said.
"Regardless of the artist, we are keen to ensure these artworks are protected so they can continue to be enjoyed.
"We are currently considering the most suitable protective measures, liaising with the building owners where necessary."
Last week, Banksy expert Prof Paul Gough said the anonymous artist had been known to support previous City of Culture events.
He normally claims responsibility for pieces of street art via posts on his Instagram account and website, but has yet to do so.
Prof Gough said Banksy "wants to make the coastal resorts he loves so much come to life".
"It's added a buzz in 48 hours on a coast - there are some remote locations there - but it's brought an energy, enjoyment, and that edginess where Banksy is really at his best," he added.
On Sunday, Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth found a new addition in its collection, graffitied with the message "GO BIG OR GO HOME".
The thatched cottage model was initially taken off display, but owner Frank Newsome said he was putting it back on show for a few hours each day, now under the gaze of CCTV.
He said he had received offers for the piece, but had not accepted them and would not disclose the sums.
"A guy turned up from Germany - he jumped on a plane when he saw it on the news," said Mr Newsome.
"He was almost crying - he was so, so happy.
"It's manna from heaven as far as we're concerned after last summer - it was a real struggle.
"We've seen difference."