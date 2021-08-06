Banksy-style pieces appear in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
Pieces of street art in the style of elusive graffiti artist Banksy have appeared in towns on the east coast of England.
The creations appeared in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, and Lowestoft in Suffolk.
They include depictions of a child near a dug up-pavement, people dancing on a bus shelter and an amusement arcade-style toy-grabbing crane.
The artist has not authenticated the works via Instagram or any other means.
Other Banksy-style pieces which sprung up in the area include a rodent relaxing in a deckchair on a sea wall and a seagull appearing to dive for the contents of a nearby skip.
The BBC has attempted to contact representatives of Banksy, whose recent work includes a hula-hooping girl and an escaping prisoner.
A joint bid to become the next UK City of Culture in 2025 has been made by the three towns where the new artworks have appeared.
It is the first time that towns and neighbouring places have been allowed to apply for the status.
The chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Sheila Oxtoby, said: "We're just as intrigued and curious as everybody else as to whether these could be genuine Banksys.
"It would be great to think that they were, but we really don't know.
"Twitter's gone crazy - just admiring the quality of the artwork which has appeared overnight from nowhere."
When asked if it was anything to do with the city of culture bid, Ms Oxtoby replied: "It would have been a good ruse, wouldn't it, but it definitely isn't the council behind this."
She said the council had "asked a few people who may know" how to verify if the work was a genuine Banksy and that "no decision" had yet been taken about what would be done with the pieces.
Sarah Young, curator of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, has seen the artwork on the town's Admiralty Road and said: "I definitely want this to be a Banksy - wouldn't it be cool?
"It would be a huge boost to Yarmouth - everyone is already looking at it, wondering 'Is it? Is it not?'
"Come on, Banksy - let us know."
Last year, the Bristol-based artist encouraged the public to wear face masks in a piece of graffiti which appeared on a London Underground train.
Former children's TV presenter Neil Buchanan also denied he was in fact the artist after a theory posted online went viral.
In 2018 Banksy made international headlines when one of his paintings self-destructed after it was sold for more than £1m.
