Costessey: Cause of deaths unknown for bodies in house
The cause of deaths for a man and woman found at a house near Norwich remain unknown following post-mortem examinations, police have said.
The pair, who have not been named, were discovered at Middleton Crescent, Costessey, on Saturday morning, after concerns for their welfare.
Norfolk Police said initial tests were "inconclusive" and it would continue to treat the deaths as unexplained.
Officers added that they did not believe anyone else was involved.
