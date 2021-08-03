Shipdham death: Man charged with murdering woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died from a severe head injury.
Police have provisionally named the victim as Malgorzata Lechanska, who was in her 30s.
She died at a house in Lake Close, Shipdham, Norfolk, at about 14:20 BST on Sunday.
Rafal Winiarski, 39, of Lake Close, Shipdham, has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to the house on Sunday afternoon, but the woman died at the scene.
A force spokesperson said: "Pending formal identification and coroner's inquest proceedings, the family of Malgorzata Lechanska has been informed."
Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading up to her death."
