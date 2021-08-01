Shipdham death: Murder arrest as woman dies at house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a house in Norfolk.
Police officers were called to the home in Lake Close, Shipdham, near Dereham, at about 13:20 BST on Sunday, responding to reports of a concern for safety.
A woman in her 30s was confirmed dead by paramedics at about 14:20 BST, Norfolk Police said.
The arrested man, who is also in his 30s, remains in custody.
The force urged anyone with any information to come forward.
