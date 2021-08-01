Gorleston man charged with murder of Pat Holland
Police investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old woman have found human remains at her home and charged a man with murder.
Patricia Holland, from Lowestoft Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, was last seen near her home on 24 July.
Norfolk Police said partial human remains had been found during a search.
Alan Scott, 41, also of Lowestoft Road, has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court on Monday.
Detectives said formal coroner's proceedings would take place in due course.
Mrs Holland's family had been informed and were being supported by officers, the force said.
Ms Holland was described as a "vulnerable" woman who used a walking frame.
In a statement issued via Norfolk Police, Ms Holland's family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.
"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.
"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could."
Mr Scott is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court.
