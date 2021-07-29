Norwich considers introducing a congestion charge
- Published
A congestion charge and other measures to curb carbon emissions in Norwich are to be put to a public consultation.
The Transport for Norwich joint committee discussed the idea as part of a transport strategy for the city.
Other suggestions included workplace parking levies and banning certain vehicles from the city centre.
Lib Dem county councillor Brian Watkin stressed the need for balance between achieving the zero-carbon target and economic growth.
"We've got to try to move away from single-car occupancy, particularly at peak hour times," he said.
"That will involve behavioural change and it will only happen if public transport is good, frequent and reliable."
Nova Fairbanks, from the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: "It's a rural county, at present the rural public transport is non-existent, so car is often the only option.
"The location of the congestion charge area would also be vital."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, while councillors from across the political divide welcomed moves to cut carbon emissions and improve air quality, the plans were criticised for being vague.
Labour city councillor Mike Stonard said: "What's going to be delivered? What are the timescales? Where's the budget coming from? What's realistic?"
Conservative Kay Mason-Billig, deputy leader at South Norfolk Council, stressed that in a rural county electric buses might not be viable because the technology to allow them to travel longer distances did not exist.
Green Party county councillor Jamie Osborn said that as well as helping to tackle climate change, it was about reducing emissions and air pollution.
Andrew Mower of the Federation of Small Businesses East Anglia said better infrastructure was needed.
"Additionally, at a time when high streets are already under the cosh, these measures would hit small businesses even harder just as they are trying to recover from the pandemic," he said.
"Also, by increasing car parking costs this will only deter those who already have a hybrid or electric vehicles from parking.
"These measures can have hugely positive impacts, but only if the infrastructure in place supports the people and small businesses who need them most."
The Norfolk-wide public consultation will start on August 25 and run until October.
The joint committee is made up of representatives from Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council, South Norfolk District Council and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.
