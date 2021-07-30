BBC News

Night camera captures first beaver born in Norfolk in 600 years

media captionVideo showed a kit taking a night swim in at Wild Ken Hill, Norfolk

A baby beaver has become the first to be born in Norfolk in more than 600 years, conservationists say.

The baby, known as a kit, was filmed paddling in water at Wild Ken Hill, near Heacham, where this year's BBC Springwatch was based.

Two pairs of Eurasian beavers were reintroduced at the site last year.

Ecologist Lloyd Park said the discovery of the kit represents "an historic moment" for the return of the species.

The "ecosystem engineers", known for creating habitats for other animals, were hunted to extinction in Britain for their fur, glands and meat in the 16th Century.

image captionTwo pairs of beavers were reintroduced at the site near The Wash last year

Pictures show a kit taking a night swim in the territory of Orange and Flow, two beavers who were introduced at Wild Ken Hill in the autumn and spent the winter bonding and building dams.

Conservation leader Mr Park added: "Beavers are a vital link in restoring and regenerating our natural places, and in their short time here they have already made a significant impact on the landscape within their enclosure.

"Through their natural processes, we have seen increased water levels and changes to the woodland structure that provide opportunities for a host of other wildlife."

The once-native mammals produce three offspring on average and more cameras have been set up in the 55-acre (22 hectare) beaver enclosure to establish if more than one kit has been born.

image captionBeavers have spent the past few months building dams and have made "a significant impact" on the landscape

Project manager Dominic Buscall said: "This is another exciting step on the journey to restore beavers to East Anglia."With the right balance of protection and management, we could harness them across England to assist nature recovery and prevent flooding."

The first baby beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years was captured on camera earlier in July.

A ranger at the Holnicote Estate in Somerset said the new family of beavers there was "thriving", having been reintroduced in 2020.

image captionThe Eurasian beaver used to be native to England but was hunted to extinction about 400 years ago

