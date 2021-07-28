Fake or Fortune?: Norfolk found 'Henry Moore sculpture' could be worth £1m
An unusual sculpture previously used as a water feature and a doorstop could be worth up to a million pounds.
The artwork, similar to pieces by 20th Century artist Henry Moore, is owned by retired dairy farmer Neil Betts.
The piece was found in the long grass of Mergate Hall, near Norwich, when Mr Betts was strimming it back for his neighbour.
It will be assessed by the Henry Moore Foundation, based in Hertfordshire, on BBC One's Fake or Fortune?
Art dealer and programme presenter Philip Mould said he had been "rather blown away" by the sculpture.
The show, set to air on Wednesday at 21:00 BST, will see hosts Mr Mould and Fiona Bruce visit Norfolk to investigate the sculpture.
Mr Betts and his wife Barbara inherited the piece from their neighbour.
When she died, she left it to the Betts who subsequently used it as a doorstop and to hang a hosepipe on as part of a water feature.
It was only when a friend suggested it looked very much like the work of Henry Moore they began to see it in a different light - and started to call it "Henry".
The couple sent photographs of the sculpture to the Henry Moore Foundation in Perry Green, Hertfordshire.
It has the authority to decide whether previously uncatalogued pieces are genuine works by the artist.
They were interested enough in the sculpture to ask them to submit it to their Review Panel.
If the sculpture does turn out to be a Moore piece, it could be worth up to a million pounds.
