Bawsey Country Park: Lake death man's family horrified by swimmers
The family of a man who died after getting into difficulty in a lake said they were "horrified" by the number of people still swimming there, despite warnings to stay out of the water.
Radek Gina, 20, had been swimming at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 16 June before he died.
Swimming is banned at the lake, which is also known as Bawsey Pits, but it proved popular at the weekend.
Mr Gina's aunt, Violet Cunningham, said this made her feel "physically sick".
The country park said it shared its no swimming policy online and with signs, but according to Mrs Cunningham up to 100 people were in the water at one time over the weekend, as temperatures topped 30C (86F) in East Anglia.
She said there were signs saying "no swimming" but people were breaking the rules.
"It makes me feel physically sick to be honest, I was horrified," she said.
"I could see it happening all over again for another family."
Mrs Cunningham said more could be done by the country park to keep people out of the water.
"They're not doing anything different. It's gut-wrenching to be honest," she said.
"They think the signage that they've got is adequate and it's working, but it's not working. "
In August 2020, Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned while celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends at the local beauty spot.
A 16-year-old boy from east London and a 41-year-old man also drowned at the pits in 2013.
The country park was created on a number of disused sand pits and quarries.
Bawsey Country Park said it promoted its no swimming policy through social media, "extensive" signage and its multilingual website, posters and leaflets. It also has a park warden.
"People are ignoring signs to stay out of the water, lakes, streams, and rivers all over the country," it said.
"We will continue to ask people to respect our rules and stay out of the water at Bawsey Country Park."
