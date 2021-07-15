Covid-19: Norwich Murderers landlord abused for 'no jab, no entry' rule
A pub landlord who introduced a "no jab, no entry" rule said he would "not be vilified" after receiving "hundreds of vile messages" on social media.
Phil Cutter, who owns The Murderers in Norwich, had to close his venue for 10 days after two staff tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
Ahead of reopening this Saturday, he said customers must show proof of vaccination or a negative test, as the Norwich Evening News reported.
"It is to protect everyone," he said.
Mr Cutter, 50, posted on social media on Tuesday about his pub's new policy.
He said customers must show their vaccination card to prove they had had a jab at least two weeks before, or show their vaccination status on the NHS app.
"At first there was a lot of support for my decision," he told the BBC.
"But then I think the post was hijacked by anti-vaxxers and suddenly there were hundreds of really vile messages.
"People were threatening to smash the pub windows, and calling me a Nazi and a discriminator.
"They were even picking on people who supported my decision, and trolling them as well."
He has since clarified the pub's decision, saying a "registered negative lateral flow test would also be accepted".
His decision was made "to protect our customers, staff, family and the wider community", he said.
"Our intention is not to coerce the public into vaccination - this is clearly free will - however, in the same way that we have a different opinion to others in regard to vaccinations, we should not be vilified for holding an alternative opinion to a minority of others."
He said if people were offended by his decision "there are other places they can go".
"It's not a lot different to the 'no jeans, no trainers' rule that a lot of venues had when I was younger," he said.
"Our intention is not to exclude or offend, but to protect vulnerable staff and customers, as well as the business."
