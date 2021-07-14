UK City of Culture bid by Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft
Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft are submitting a joint bid to become the next UK City of Culture in 2025.
It is the first time that towns and neighbouring places have been allowed to apply for the status.
East Suffolk Council has joined forces with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to meet the deadline on Monday, with the decision due to be announced in May.
"We feel we've got a really great bid," said Great Yarmouth council leader Carl Smith.
Mr Smith, Conservative, said about 25 places were expected to express an interest in the title before applications are whittled down to six on a shortlist in September.
If successful, 2025 would see a packed programme of events celebrating the arts, culture and history across the towns and surrounding districts.
"We've got a wealth and array of talent right across Norfolk and Suffolk," said Mr Smith.
"It puts us on the map... and we can use that City of Culture status... it will attract more businesses, more investment, more holidaymakers.
"That investment into the area is really important as we move out of the pandemic."
Coventry is the current City of Culture, with the programme expected to generate about £210m for its economy and attract about 2.5m visitors to the area.
What is the UK City of Culture competition?
- The contest is run by the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport, in partnership with the UK nations
- It was set up to help cities become more on a par with London's creative industries and offerings
- It was inspired by the success of Liverpool's successful European City of Culture stint in 2008
- The government says the status also helps promote the UK's creative reputation abroad
- The first City of Culture was Hull in 2013, followed by Derry-Londonderry in 2017
- Norwich was one of four cities in the running to host the 2013 event
- Coventry is currently hosting a year-long programme of concerts, exhibitions, theatre, circus and festivals, as well as a digital TV series by young local writers
- This year, it was announced towns and regions would also be allowed to bid to host the 2025 celebration
- Culture Minister Oliver Dowden announced in May there were plans to continue to the event in 2029 and beyond
East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant, Conservative, said: "Anything we can do to raise the bar in respect of the cultural offer and diversity is great.
"We were thinking of a bid that just encompassed Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, but then where do you draw the line - how could you not include Snape, Aldeburgh, Felixstowe."
The councils said their endeavour would also be important in helping disadvantaged people raise their aspirations and creating opportunities for young people.
