Horsey seal injured by plastic ring returns to the wild
- Published
A seal left with deep wounds after having had a white plastic ring stuck around its neck for two and half years has been released back to the wild
"Mrs Vicar" was finally captured on Horsey Beach, near Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, on 4 April.
After three months of of antibiotics, pain relief and care at the RSPCA's East Winch wildlife centre she was strong enough to return to the wild.
She was released into the River Nene at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire.
The adult grey seal had been spotted with the ring around her neck but she kept evading capture.
As she grew, the rigid ring became more embedded leaving her with an infected wound that was 7cm (2.8in) deep when she was taken to East Winch.
Vets removed the ring, which was described by Peter Ansell, chairman of the Friends of Horsey Seals group, as a "type of flange, possibly used in large scale pipework".
Managers at the hospital were uncertain whether she would pull through, with a spokesman describing it as the worst injury of its type the charity had seen.
Ben Kirby, interim centre manager at RSPCA East Winch, said: "The wound on Mrs Vicar's neck will always be very visible and is a sad reminder of how much damage plastics in our seas can cause to the natural world.
"Since day one she has just fought and fought to survive and never gave up, despite how sick she was.
"We just all feel so proud to have been able to help her with this second chance."
