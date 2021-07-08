West Norfolk councillors support Queen Elizabeth Hospital's bid to be rebuilt
A council has unanimously decided to support a hospital in its bid to be rebuilt.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn was built 40 years ago but was only intended to stand for 30 years.
Its roof is currently being held up by almost 200 props, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Conservative leader of West Norfolk Council Stuart Dark and Independent Jo Rust said they were asked to recognise the urgency for a new hospital.
"While all in this chamber readily acknowledge and applaud the amazing work done by the staff and contractors at our hospital over many years, brought sharply into focus during the last 18 months of the pandemic, it is a simple truth that this great work is now being done in spite of, rather than supported by, a building built 40 years ago and way beyond its intended operational life span," they said.
The two councillors said £20m of emergency funding from the government was a "short-term sticking plaster".
The pair said west Norfolk was in need of a hospital capable of supporting staff, patients and visitors.
Councillors said the motion went "beyond politics", with Labour leader Charles Joyce praising Ms Rust for putting the hospital above politics to second the motion.
Former council leader Brian Long said: "I have not met anyone who says we do not need a new hospital.
"Anyone living in west Norfolk will find themselves in there or visiting someone in there, we deserve something right and proper."
The council unanimously resolved to support the Queen Elizabeth Hospital leadership team in its bid for a new hospital in west Norfolk.
