England reach Euro 2020 final: 'One of the best days of my life'
England's men's team have reached their first Euros final, and the first major tournament final since 1966, thanks to a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra-time. There were 66,000 fans in attendance - what did it mean to them to witness the end of the 55-year wait for a semi-final win?
'We went wild'
"What a wonderful time to be alive," says Gavin Caney, who went to the game with three friends from King's Lynn, Norfolk.
"It was one of the best days of my life, just to be in that ground, to be together, to go through the emotions, and you know everybody at home was doing the same thing on TV.
"It was just very, very, very special."
He described the game as "quite surreal and at certain parts quite stressful - I feel like I've aged 20 years".
Mr Caney says the highlights were Harry Kane's winning goal "and then [singing] Sweet Caroline at the end".
He says: "When the final whistle went we went wild, it was just one of the moments you just think 'I will take this to the grave'.
"I think we all will, we'll all remember where we were when Harry Kane took a dreadful penalty but scored the rebound."
'Absolutely unreal'
Despite the reduced capacity, Ryan Carter from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, says Wembley "felt full".
He says of the game "it was just absolutely unreal really".
England went behind for the first time in the tournament and he says "it almost felt like 'here we go again'".
He says: "It was so nervy, I've never been as nervous in my whole life, but it was absolutely unreal.
"This is meant to be fun, but at times it was not enjoyable."
But he says it was the best England game he had seen "by a mile".
"Hopefully we can do it again on Sunday."
'The most amazing day'
Tim Edwards, from Ipswich, says the game was "absolutely unbelievable".
"I think last night was the night the new Wembley stadium came of age. I've been to so many events there but this was by far and away the most amazing day."
He says the atmosphere was "incredible" and the 66,000 fans "felt like 160,000".
"I think to be honest it was a pretty good performance from England.
"It's going to be tough against Italy. If we are at our best we can do this."
Mr Edwards will be back at Wembley for the final, and says: "Somehow I've got to wake up and be ready to do it all over again on Sunday."
