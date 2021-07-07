Simon Thomas kept fiancee private after sharing 'so much'
TV presenter Simon Thomas said he did not make his engagement and wedding public until after the ceremony as he had "shared so much" of his life.
The 48-year-old revealed on Monday he had married his fiancee Derrina Jebb at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday.
His first wife Gemma passed away in November 2017, three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
He said the couple wanted "to enjoy the joy of being engaged without everybody else knowing".
The former Blue Peter and Sky Sports presenter, from Norwich, has spoken openly about grief in the media.
'Something special'
He has also set up a fund to raise money for research into myeloid leukaemia, and is president of the blood cancer charity Bloodwise.
In a post on Instagram, Thomas, who now presents sport on Amazon Prime, said they got engaged in the Cotswolds.
He wrote: "We didn't share the news because having shared so much of my life over the past few years, this was something special that we wanted to keep to ourselves and those we love until we had got married."
Thomas said the couple had planned to have their wedding in the Cotswolds on New Year's Eve 2020, but were forced to cancel due to the pandemic and switched the venue.
"But even with two weeks to go we had no idea whether there would be 30, 50 or more allowed to celebrate with us," he said.
"The joy of the build-up to our day was largely drained away as the restrictions continued and the pain of uninviting guests continued.
"But when the day at last came, it was the most joy-filled, love-filled day we could ever have wished for.
"We laughed, we cried, we danced (outside) and most importantly we said - 'I do'."
Thomas thanked the cathedral for an "incredible service, even with masks on and no singing" and the public for the "touching messages" sent to the couple.
"I am so very blessed to have met and married such an incredible woman," he added.
