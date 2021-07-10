Mystery North Norfolk treasure 'could be sword-related'
- Published
A mystery object found by a metal detector in Norfolk could be linked to a sword, an expert has said.
The gilded silver early Anglo-Saxon object was found in Field Dalling in Norfolk last September and declared to be treasure this week.
Norfolk finds liaison officer, Dr Helen Geake, said it looked "a bit like a sword-ring" but was not really like any others found so far.
"It's a bit of a mystery, but is probably related to swords," she said.
The object, which measures 27.9mm (1.09in) by 25.3mm (0.9in), and weighs 17.8g (0.62oz), was listed as "unidentified" and dated from between 450-580 AD due to its "amazing animal detail".
"It is carved with very intricate animal art, and the Anglo Saxons were very connected to animals," Dr Geake said.
"We just don't know what it is."
'Odd shape'
A report sent to the Norfolk coroner said it was reminiscent of a buckle from Proosa in Estonia and it shared elements of other similar buckles on the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) database.
Buckles may have been used on a baldric - or sword-belt - and so the mystery object may have been a matching mount.
Its underside is like the mount of the Sutton Hoo shield which is derived from sword-ring fittings, the report said.
Dr Geake said they occasionally found a bit of a sword pommel - a fitting at the top of a sword handle - but the mystery object was not that.
"It is an odd-shape and has a cutaway bit so it looks like it fits into something else, like Lego," she said.
"It doesn't have any rivets to fix it on to something so when it gets to the British Museum we've asked for the underneath to be analysed for evidence of solder as it might have been soldered onto something.
"It's not an actual ring but is kind of circular but it is not like any known Anglo-Saxon sword ring.
"And it's really too big to find a space on a sword, they are used in battle so can't be too big."
She said it was "yet another mystery" and as BBC readers had "a good track record in identifying artefacts", if anybody had any ideas, they should contact the PAS in Norfolk.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk