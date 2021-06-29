Wymondham house fire: Family pays tribute to Peter Green
The family of a man who died following a house fire said he had left them "with the fondest of memories".
Peter Green, who was also known as Peter Travis, was found at the house in Damgate Street, Wymondham, at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.
Norfolk Police said his death was being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
In a statement, his family said the 72-year-old, who was also the Wymondham Town Crier, "touched so many lives".
They said the memory of him "will carry us through the tough times ahead".
"A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few," the family said.
"Father to four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell.
"You will be sorely missed."
Norfolk Police has appealed for anyone who may have been in Wymondham town centre and Damgate Street between 21:00 BST on 26 June and 03:00 on 27 June to contact officers.