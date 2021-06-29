Norwich MP Chloe Smith announces she is clear of breast cancer
- Published
An MP diagnosed with breast cancer has said she is now clear of the disease.
Chloe Smith, 38, Conservative MP for Norwich North, announced on social media that she was free of the illness, first diagnosed in September by her GP.
"Cheerio, cancer! After chemotherapy and surgery, I've not got breast cancer any more," she posted on Twitter.
Ms Smith, who is married with two children, has been a Norwich MP since 2009 and is also the minister for constitution and devolution.
A statement about her return to full health has been published on her website.
"It's been a time of particular resilience and determination for me," she wrote.
"Probably like the rest of the country right now, I feel hopeful and happier to look ahead to better times.
"I want to thank the NHS doctors and nurses for the careful and expert treatment I've had, and for the steps still ahead in recovery and prevention," said Ms Smith.
In November the MP was given the "good news" that her cancer had not spread since the initial diagnosis.
Her recovery was welcomed by political colleagues, including the Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, who has previously suffered from thyroid and breast cancer.
Wonderful news @NorwichChloe! https://t.co/ET2GMxyPju— Jo Churchill MP (@Jochurchill4) June 29, 2021
Fantastic news & you have been amazing in your determination to continue to deliver for govt & Norwich all throughout your treatment.— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) June 29, 2021
Since developing the disease, Ms Smith has encouraged others to check for signs of cancer.
"If you find anything unusual, please call your GP straight away," said Ms Smith, who said she saw her own doctor within half an hour of finding a lump.
Ms Smith said she would be "returning to duties in person where essential, starting with constituency meetings".
When Ms Smith won her seat in a by-election in 2009 at the age of 27, she was the youngest sitting MP.
She then became the youngest minister in government at the age of 29.