Wymondham man found dead following house fire
A man has been found dead by police investigating a house fire.
Norfolk Police said emergency services were called to the property in Damgate Street, Wymondham, at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.
The man, who was the only occupant, was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said his death was being treated as unexplained and investigators were working to establish the cause of the fire.
Due to structural concerns, neighbouring properties were evacuated and the building was sealed off.
