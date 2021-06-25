Gorleston murder inquiry: Linda Hood last seen on bus
- Published
CCTV images of the last known movements of a woman found dead at her home during a fire have been released by police.
Linda Hood, 68, was discovered by fire crews at her house in Gorleston, Norfolk, on 11 June.
A post-mortem examination concluded she had died from compression to her neck.
Police hope the CCTV footage, which shows Ms Hood getting off a bus along Brasenose Avenue at 13:18 BST on 10 June, will "jog someone's memory".
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, and has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Another man in his 50s was also arrested in connection with the investigation and released under investigation.
Norfolk Police said officers were "working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death".
Det Ch Insp Phill Gray encouraged anyone who may have seen Ms Hood on 10 or 11 June to contact officers.
"I would like to directly appeal to any taxi drivers who may have been working in or around the Magdalen Square or Cherwell Way area of Gorleston between 12:00 on Thursday, 10 June and 09:00 on Friday, 11 June to come forward," he said.
Mr Gray said the force was "aware of concerns amongst the local community" and reassurance patrols would be taking place in the area.
