Bawsey Country Park: Swimmer dies in lake

image copyrightGeograph/Simak
image captionSwimming is banned in the large lake at Bawsey Country Park

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake at a country park, police said.

The 20-year-old was swimming at Bawsey Country Park, King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Wednesday, which was one of the hottest days of the year.

He was treated by paramedics at about 16:00 BST before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said an investigation was being carried out into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Swimming is banned at the lake, known locally as Bawsey Pits.

In August 2020, Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned while celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends at the local beauty spot.

A 16-year-old boy from east London, and a 41-year-old also drowned at the pits in 2013.

image copyrightIan Burt
image captionRescue teams were called out to the country park to attend a fatal swimming incident in August 2020

The country park was created on a number of disused sand pits and quarries.

Its website states that swimming is not allowed in the two lakes.

