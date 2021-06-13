Gorleston: Murder investigation launched after woman found dead
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a house in Norfolk.
Police were called at 09:10 BST on Friday following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk Police said the woman, provisionally identified as 68-year-old Linda Hood, was found inside the property and died at the scene.
A post-mortem concluded she died from compression to her neck.
The force said, after initially not believing her death was suspicious, detectives were now treating it as murder.
Ms Hood's next of kin have been informed.
Det Insp Lewis Craske from Norfolk Police said the force was working "alongside specialist investigators to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the fire".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk