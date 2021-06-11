Burst water main causes delays near Great Yarmouth
A burst water main has caused delays on a major road into a seaside resort.
The 24-inch (60.9 cm) main burst at about 12:15 BST on Friday on the A149 Caister Road between Great Yarmouth and Caister-on-Sea in Norfolk.
Essex and Suffolk Water said its engineers were on site and had isolated the burst.
It said it was working with the local authorities and the police were helping to manage traffic flow.
"We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused as we work hard to return things back to normal," a statement said.
The road is currently down to one lane in both directions.
Tommy Williams, who runs runs Airfield Tyres, opposite the burst main, said he was concerned about the loss of trade.
"There's traffic everywhere and they'll start avoiding our garage because obviously they can't get in and out," he said.
