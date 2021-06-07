Covid: Portugal's move to amber list causes disappointment in Thetford
- Published
Portugal is about to come off the UK's green list and become and become an amber travel destination. So what do members of the large Portuguese community in Thetford, Norfolk, make of the move?
'It's put a lot of pressure on our family'
For Carla Barreto, the possibility of not being able to attend her sister's wedding was "really concerning".
"She's been planning this for two years now," she said.
"She will be extremely disappointed if we don't show up so we are very keen on going but I am getting concerned at this point."
The 42-year-old, a Thetford town councillor. said it would be difficult for her family to travel to Portugal for the wedding in August if it remained on the amber list.
"We have things we need to do," she said.
"I am running a charity, I have council duties and the children need to go back to school."
Ms Barreto said the cost of Covid tests required to travel to an amber list country was "astronomical".
"It's about £100 per person and there's five of us," she said.
"It's put a lot of pressure on us as a family."
Portugal: On to the amber list
Travel to Portugal
Portugal is moving from green to the amber list at 04:00 BST on Tuesday 8 June.
It is open to UK tourists.
But, you must:
- Show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure
- Complete a passenger locator card
- Be temperature-checked when you arrive
- Complete extra forms for Madeira/Porto Santo and the Azores
- Take extra Covid tests if staying over a week in the Azores
In Madeira/Porto Santo you can show proof of two vaccinations, or recent recovery from Covid, instead of a negative test.
Returning to the UK before 04:00 BST on 8 June, you can follow green list rules. After that time, you must follow the amber rules.
The government has a list of private clinics for Covid tests in Portugal.
'It's impossible and I think it's not fair'
Abreu Knevett said she and her family were "really looking forward" to going to Portugal this summer.
"Suddenly they have taken the doormat from under our feet and we don't know what we are doing," she said.
The 56-year-old said although travel to Portugal was still allowed, for her it would not be possible due to the expense of quarantine and Covid tests.
"I'm currently furloughed and I can't afford to be in quarantine for two weeks and pay for all the tests," she said.
"It's impossible and I think it's not fair."
Ms Knevett has flights booked for her family to fly to Portugal in July but said if the country did not go back on the green list "it won't happen".
"It's been almost two years we've been stuck at home and now holidays in the UK are more expensive than us going to Portugal," she said.
"I feel disappointed."
