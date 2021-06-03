Drag Race UK star Bimini says 'You can be whoever you want to be'
Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon Boulash has welcomed more conversations about gender identity but warned "it won't always be pleasant".
The non-binary queen, from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, talked about the subject as BBC Radio 2 premiered their new release God Save This Queen.
"Ultimately... you can be whoever you want to be, as long as you're kind to everyone," they said.
Since taking part in Drag Race, Bimini has worked with Ava Max and Little Mix.
Bimini was also praised during the RuPaul-hosted show for speaking openly with fellow star Ginny Lemon about being non-binary, and their experience as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
"I think what you've got to do, is do what feels good for you," Bimini told Zoe Ball on Thursday.
"We're in a time now where there's a lot more conversation around gender, and at times it's not always pleasant.
"But it's kind of being able to be open about the way you feel, and knowing that there's no destination."
Bimini added it was important to see more people talking about gender on social media.
"It's Pride Month now and I think there's gonna be a lot more conversations happening and people are a lot more open," they said.
"When I see things on TikTok as well, from the younger generation, it's just incredible how open they are to people, and socially conscious and aware, and I think it's just so amazing."
Since the Drag Race UK final aired on March 18, the Norfolk queen has been busy writing a book for release later in the year, appearing in Little Mix's Confetti music video and a range of modelling work.
"I have been loving life, it's crazy. I grew up reading fashion magazines and never thought I would be in them."
On God Save This Queen, the single "gets across a bit of a message, mixed in with some with tongue-in-cheek humour and a bit of sass," they said.
AGHHH can't wait for this x https://t.co/xAeY7OuY0A— BIMINI! STREAM GOD SAVE THIS QUEEN (@biminibabes) June 3, 2021
Bimini will be appearing on BBC Radio 6 Music on 4 June at 21:00 BST to play their favourite tracks for a Loud and Proud Pride Month special.