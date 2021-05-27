Man charged with murder after Norwich house fire death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman following a house fire.
Vera Croghan, 89, a former University of East Anglia lecturer, died after a blaze at her home on Unthank Road in Norwich, Norfolk, on 11 December.
Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court.
