BBC News

Man charged with murder after Norwich house fire death

Published
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionVera Croghan was a former lecturer at the University of East Anglia

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman following a house fire.

Vera Croghan, 89, a former University of East Anglia lecturer, died after a blaze at her home on Unthank Road in Norwich, Norfolk, on 11 December.

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.