Kickstart: Concerns over delays in young unemployed job scheme
Nic Rigby and Andrew Sinclair
BBC Politics East
- Published
Thousands of young people in England and Wales deemed to be facing long-term unemployment are being helped into jobs via the government's Kickstart Scheme. But some business leaders claim the red tape involved in getting places secured is hindering the scheme.
The Kickstart Scheme
The government started its Kickstart Scheme in September, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying the £2bn programme aimed to create more jobs for young people to try to prevent a generation being "left behind".
The fund subsidises six-month work placements for people on Universal Credit aged between 16 and 24, who are deemed to be at risk of long-term unemployment.
It has been revealed this week that of the 200,000 Kickstart jobs that had been approved in England and Wales, the number of youngsters starting work was 20,000.
'Taken too long'
Glynn Burrows, of Buy Local Norfolk, which helps firms to apply for Kickstart placements, has not been impressed with the scheme.
"This was announced in September and we had jobs ready to go in November, but we didn't get agreement until February," he said.
"We've had 30 jobs waiting since February."
He said the delays have led to a number of firms getting disenchanted.
"We have had five different people who have started off working with us, but they have said it's taken too long. They've gone somewhere else to get young people on board."
Dance placement auditions
Lucy Bayliss, head of creative programme at Ipswich-based DanceEast, has been in charge of auditions to pick four dancers to work for the company in association with Kickstart.
She says the dancers will be getting experience and may be taken on in future projects after their six-month stint is over.
"I'd love to think we could give them jobs at the end of it," she said.
"A lot of our sector works on a freelance capacity, so it's more than likely we will be seeing these people as their careers go on."
'Damp squib'
Regional figures for the East of England showed unemployment for people aged 16 to 24 rose from 32,000 (December 2019-February 2020) to 35,000 (December 2020- February 2021).
Of the 8,240 Kickstart jobs advertised in the region, only 1,320 people have started work.
In the House of Commons this week, the Labour MP for Warwick & Leamington, Matt Western, described the Kickstart scheme as "more damp squib than kick-start".
He said one business in his constituency signed up to the scheme in September "with the expectation they could recruit after 30 days".
"Eight months on, they still don't have anyone. Their conclusion? The scheme is pretty much a waste of everyone's time and resources," the MP added.
Responding , Work and Pensions Secretary and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: "I think it's fair to say 20,000 people now have a salary coming in every week which they didn't have before.
"Over 20,000 young people have started their jobs and as the recovery continues we expect many more to start over the next few weeks and months."
Nova Fairbank, from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "I think over the next few months you will see a huge improvement.
"We are seeing the country opening up... [including] libraries and job centres and other areas where young people can access information on Kickstart."
