Norwich IT boss's £500k pay-out for banging head in Chester
- Published
A former IT boss has been awarded more than £500,000 in damages after banging his head on a doorframe while at work.
Stephen Long, 48, from Norwich, sued Elegant Resorts after sustaining what he described as a "traumatic brain injury" at the company offices at Old Palace, Chester in March 2015.
The travel company had said it was "sceptical" of Mr Long's account.
Judge Richard Pearce, sitting at the High Court, found Mr Long had likely not exaggerated his symptoms.
Mr Long told the court he was helping a colleague lift a large, awkward item when he struck his head against a dome-shaped doorframe in the cellar.
He said he had continued working, but felt unusually sleepy in the following days and was later admitted to hospital.
Mr Long attempted to return to work in April 2015, but only lasted a few hours and was subsequently told he was to be made redundant from his £50,000-a-year job the following month.
The court heard Mr Long appealed against redundancy on the grounds of disability discrimination and that the employment claim had been settled with the firm paying £5,575 to Mr Long "without admission of liability".
Loss of earnings award
A seven-day High Court trial earlier this year heard Mr Long "remains unfit to work at the level that he did prior to his accident".
He was most recently employed as a part-time gardener at a National Trust property.
In a defence statement, Elegant Resorts said it was "sceptical as to both the accuracy and the honesty of [Mr Long's] account relating to the accident and its aftermath".
The travel company admitted liability for injuries caused by the accident, but said this was no more than a bump to the head of a kind that people suffer regularly.
Judge Pearce found Mr Long had likely not exaggerated his symptoms.
Handing down his ruling, he awarded Mr Long damages of £509,957, including £298,379 for future loss of earnings.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk