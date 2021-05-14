BBC News

Drone footage shows derelict Sheringham hotel demolition

Published
image copyrightChris Taylor Photo
image captionThe building will be completely demolished

The demolition of an "eyesore" seafront hotel has been captured in drone images.

The former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham, Norfolk is being redeveloped into retail and housing.

Work is scheduled to be completed by June 2023.

Richard Kershaw, a Liberal Democrat on North Norfolk District Council, said: "The demolition of the Shannocks is very welcome, it has been an eyesore for too long."

image copyrightChris Taylor Photo
image captionThe hotel has stood empty on the seafront for 10 years

He said the demolition should be completed within weeks.

The hotel was a late-Victorian building and has stood empty for 10 years.

image copyrightChris Taylor Photo
image captionThe derelict hotel will be demolished to be redeveloped into shops and flats

It was acquired by the council using a Compulsory Purchase Order and was described as being in a "seriously dilapidated condition".

Developers Huddies Ltd plan to construct a four-storey building, with three retail units on the ground floor and the upper floors used for homes.

image copyrightChris Taylor Photo
image captionThe redevelopment is expected to be completed in June 2023

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.