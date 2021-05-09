BBC News

Elections 2021: Norwich City Council held by Labour

image captionThe count for Norwich City Council saw Labour keep control of the authority

Labour has retained its control of Norwich City Council, holding all its seats, while the Green Party picked up an additional win.

Labour has 27 seats on the council, with the Greens on nine and the Liberal Democrats on three.

Thorpe Hamlet, a former Green Party city council seat which had been vacant since a resignation, was taken back by the Greens.

The city council saw 13 of its 39 seats up for election on Thursday.

Ash Haynes, the newly-elected Green Party city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet ward, said: "We're really, really pleased. It's been a strong result across Norwich and across the country for the Greens.

"It really shows people prioritise the environment."

Labour's Alan Waters, Norwich City Council leader, said: "I'm very pleased. Candidly, it was an uncertain set of elections. That means we've retained our clear majority on the city council for the coming year."

The Conservatives kept control of Norfolk County Council.

In the county elections, the Greens picked up three seats from Labour, again in the Norwich area: Mancroft, Nelson and Thorpe Hamlet.

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC) result saw the Conservative's Giles Orpen-Smellie replacing party colleague Lorne Green who decided not to stand again.

image captionNorwich City Council declared its results in the early hours of Sunday

