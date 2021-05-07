Norfolk Police find man driving 20 minutes after disqualification
- Published
A man has had his vehicle seized for driving just 20 minutes after being disqualified by a judge.
Norfolk Police said on Twitter that a man was stopped in Downham Market on Wednesday afternoon.
He was reported for driving without insurance as well as "driving whilst disqualified", it said.
He was found "20 minutes after being given the disqualification by the judge and driving away from the court".
