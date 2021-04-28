Norwich teacher John Foxley jailed for 16 years for sexual abuse
A geography teacher at a former private school has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing boys.
John Foxley, 68, of Frodsham, Cheshire, admitted 17 counts of sexual assault against pupils while teaching at Bracondale School in Norwich, from the early 1980s through to the early 1990s.
One of the abuse survivors told Norwich Crown Court the "dark memories of abuse and being singled out ended in an escape into drink or drugs".
Bracondale School was closed in 1993.
The offences involved the abuse of five pupils, Norfolk Police said.
Foxley was found to have committed 12 offences of indecent assault against males and five counts of indecent assault against children while at the school, where he was also a house master.
He will serve a minimum of 14 years in jail, with a further two years on extended licence after his time in prison.
The survivor of Foxley's abuse added: "[The] effects of the sexual abuse, physical and mental abuse remain to this day as disturbing as they were 20 years ago."
Det Ch Insp Dave Freeman said: "This is a dreadful case where a person in a position of trust used his role to sexually abuse boys in his care.
"The impact of this kind of crime can be devastating and last throughout the victims' lifetimes," he added.
