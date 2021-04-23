Dean Allsop death: Stabbing victim was 'my heartbeat, my soulmate'
The partner of a father of three who was fatally stabbed during in the street where he lived has described him as the love of her life.
Dean Allsop, 41, died in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, on 14 April.
Louise Newell, who had a daughter and two sons with Mr Allsop, said: "Our lives have been destroyed and our family will never be the same again."
James Crosbie, 47, from Primrose Crescent, has been charged with murder.
"Dean was my heartbeat, my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life," added Ms Newell.
"He was an amazing father to Millie, Mikey and Jacob and he has been cruelly taken away from us."
Mr Allsop's mother, Jill, said: "We have lost a diamond and I am truly heartbroken.
"My life will never be the same, he was a loving son to me and a caring brother to Steven.
"I miss him so much."
His father, Vic, added: "Dean was a wonderful son, I am very proud of him and his family."
Mr Crosbie and two women were also injured in the incident.
He also faces two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, with a pre-trial hearing in July.
