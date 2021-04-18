Thorpe St Andrew death: Man charged with murder over stabbing
- Published
A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in which a number of people were injured.
Emergency services went to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, at 19:35 BST on Wednesday.
A 41-year-old man, named locally as Dean Allsop, suffered a knife wound to the chest and died at the scene.
James Crosbie, from Primrose Crescent, has been charged with murder, two counts of GBH and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found the victim died from a stab wound.
Norfolk Police said it was called "following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people".
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over a previous dispute on the street in 2018.
A 17-year-old boy, questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation, police said.
Mr Crosbie, who also suffered knife wounds, was treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, and released on Friday before being questioned by officers in Norwich.
Two women were sent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment of knife wounds.
One, in her 40s, has been discharged, the other, in her 50s, remains in hospital.
Her injuries were previously described as serious but not life-threatening.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk