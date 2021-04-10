Former Norwich North MP Ian Gibson dies aged 82
- Published
An MP who served his constituency for more than a decade has died.
Norwich North MP from 1997 to 2009, Dr Ian Gibson, died aged 82 on Friday.
Tributes have been paid to the Labour politician including from former colleague Charles Clarke, who said Mr Gibson "will be much missed".
Current Labour MP for Norwich South, Clive Lewis, said: "He was admired for his humour, cutting wit but also his steadfast political conviction as a socialist."
Mr Lewis added: "He will be sorely missed, but he leaves behind a legacy of someone always prepared to speak up for our city and those without a voice."
Dr Gibson's career as a Labour MP came to an end in 2009 following controversy over his expenses.
Mr Clarke, who served in Norwich South from 1997 until 2010, said Mr Gibson "brought to politics a real understanding of science and its contribution to our civilisation."
Dr Ian Gibson was dean of biology at the University of East Anglia before his first election in 1997.
He used his scientific knowledge to good effect with contributions to debates on medical and biological matters, such as on Gulf War Syndrome, which he urged the government to recognise.
His expertise was rewarded with a place on the Commons science and technology select committee, and in 2001 MPs defied the whips' choice to elect him chair of the committee.
'Kangaroo court' expenses row
Dr Gibson was forced to leave the Labour Party in 2009 after he became mired in controversy over his expenses.
He was said to have claimed for a flat which his daughter and her partner lived in rent-free.
The former MP had said he shared the flat with his daughter for a time, claiming mortgage interest payments on parliamentary expenses.
The Labour Party panel investigating the expenses claims was described as a "kangaroo court" by the then Norwich party chairman.
Retiring from politics, Dr Gibson who was originally from Scotland, continued to live in Norwich.
A passionate campaigner for causes he believed in, Dr Gibson was also well known for his love of football and Norwich City.
Sad to hear the new that Dr Ian Gibson has passed away! An energetic politician for Norwich & Norfolk, a scientist who inspired us to fund the Francesca Gunn laboratory at @uniofeastanglia, & a @NorwichCityFC fan! Our thoughts are with Liz & his family! #RIPIan 🏴🥃 💛💚 https://t.co/TGxyQ538VQ pic.twitter.com/XWgjKwXKtp— Bryan James Gunn (@MrGunny1963) April 9, 2021
In later life he became a member of the Norwich theatre group, The Common Lot.
Very sad to hear of the death of Common Lotter Dr Ian Gibson, seen here in Anglia Square - A Love Story. Much love from us to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7XPMI5RiYI— The Common Lot (@thecommonlotnc) April 9, 2021
Tributes to Dr Gibson have come from across the political spectrum.
On Twitter, Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton, said: "I join with so many others in mourning the death of Dr Ian Gibson. He was a true champion of Norwich, a forceful and passionate campaigner, and he will be greatly missed by so many of us."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk