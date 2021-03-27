Drag Race UK: Bimini Bon Boulash 'honoured' by mural
Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash said a mural painted in their honour has left them "blown away".
Bimini, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, said the mural in the Pottergate underpass in Norwich was a "beautiful thing".
It was painted on Wednesday by local artist Knapple, with help from transgender activist Sharpay Salazar.
The flag in the background celebrates Bimini's advocacy, as a non-binary person, for the transgender community.
"Growing up around that area, I think I really lacked a queer presence, so it really makes me so happy that there's more happening," Bimini said.
"I think it's just such a beautiful thing to see the art of people, thank you so, so much."
Bimini was a runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two and was praised for speaking openly with fellow star Ginny Lemon about being non-binary, and their experience as part of the LGBT community.
Salazar said: "I'm super proud of Bimini's journey on the show - even though they didn't win they still won our hearts.
"They've opened the doors to many, many discussions that are going to affect people's lives for the better."
She became friends with Knapple after the graffiti artist's Black Lives Matter mural was shared on social media last summer, and jumped at the opportunity to work on a piece together.
Salazar had never painted before, but said she found the experience "therapeutic".
She said: "Honestly, I never expected it to get the response it's had. And for Bimini to see, and comment on how proud of it they are, it really blew my mind."
Knapple planned the mural, and felt it was important to get Salazar involved as a member of the trans community.
"I just thought it would be really great to get someone involved who has something to say, so the words were all hers, and the portrait was mine. It was a joint effort," they said.