Dereham: Runaway train missed pedestrian by eight seconds
- Published
A runaway train narrowly avoided hitting pedestrians and cars on a level crossing, a report has shown.
The diesel unit was being delivered by road to Dereham station in Norfolk on 10 December when it became detached from the winch that was being used to roll it off its trailer in a siding.
The vehicle rolled towards the Norfolk Road level crossing and came to a stop across the road.
Mid-Norfolk Railway has suspended loading and unloading on the siding.
A Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) report said the vehicle was one of a three-car unit being transferred from a depot in Worksop to the Mid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust.
It was being unloaded shortly before 16:00 GMT, onto a siding that led to the gated level crossing, which was open to road users at the time.
The driver of the trailer attached the winch rope to the unit using a length of chain and was watching the vehicle while operating the winch using a remote control.
The van driver who accompanied the trailer to the station released other chains securing the vehicle to the trailer and the unit gradually rolled off the trailer.
About 70 seconds later, the driver heard the attachment chain drop and the vehicle moved towards the level crossing.
It ran uncontrolled for more than 30 seconds onto the main train line, where it collided with the level crossing gates and came to a stop blocking the road.
No-one was injured but CCTV showed a pedestrian crossing in front of the vehicle eight seconds before it arrived at the level crossing.
About 250 pedestrians and cyclists and 150 cars, vans and buses had used the crossing while the vehicle was being unloaded.
No arrangements were in place to prevent the vehicle reaching the level crossing, the report said.
It said the incident occurred because the winch rope was connected to the vehicle by a chain "in a manner that did not provide a secure means of attachment and, as a result, became free" and there were "no suitable arrangements for mitigating the consequence of this hazard".
The exact way in which the chain and winch rope became detached was "uncertain", the report said.
As a result of the rail operator's own investigation, it has proposed trackwork alterations that will remove direct access to the running line.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk