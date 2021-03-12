Great Yarmouth: Car driven without bonnet and bumper seized
A car being driven without a front bonnet, bumper or number plates was seized by police.
Norfolk Police said the driver in Great Yarmouth did not have insurance for the car, which was stopped on Thursday.
The driver told officers they believed it was in a "safe and roadworthy condition" to be driven home then scrapped the following day.
"We had a different opinion and have seized it," the force said.
Officers posted the pictures of the car on social media, prompting many people to jokingly reply they "couldn't see anything wrong with it".
But others were more shocked, with one commenting: "How did anyone think this was okay to drive on the road?"
Another said they thought the car had "been in accident" because parts were visibly missing.
