High winds cut electricity supply to 1,000 homes in Norwich area
High winds have led to more than 1,000 homes being without electricity, UK Power Networks said.
Customers in the Norwich area went without power following damage to high-voltage overhead electricity lines.
Electricity has since been restored to more than two-thirds of the properties, but about 350 customers remain without power.
The firm apologised and said it expected most homes to be reconnected later on Thursday evening.
"Engineers have been working quickly and safely to respond to any power outages to get anyone affected back on supply as soon as possible," UK Power Networks said.
Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley reported wind speeds in the county of 55mph (89kph).
EAST: Max Gusts so far... 🌬️— Dan Holley (@danholley_) March 11, 2021
61mph Bedford + Wittering
60mph Marham + Weybourne
58mph Southend-on-Sea
55mph Norwich Airport
54mph Andrewsfield + Mildenhall
52mph Wattisham
49mph Luton + Monks Wood
47mph Shoeburyness + Tibenham
45mph Stansted
Power was interrupted to 121 customers in Dereham when a fallen tree damaged overhead lines at about 08:30 GMT, UK Power Networks said.
Engineers have installed generators for these homes "due to the extensive repairs needed to mend the damage".
Other areas affected included Honingham, where power was interrupted for 519 customers.
A supply to all but 11 customers was restored in stages after overhead electrical equipment was damaged.
Power was also interrupted to 354 customers in Bagthorpe at around 04:30, again due to an overhead line fault.
All but two of the Bagthorpe homes are back on the network.