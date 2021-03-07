Norfolk: Bomb squad explodes beach 'ordnance'
A bomb squad unit carried out a controlled explosion after a "possible ordnance" was found on a beach.
The coastguard was called out to Old Hunstanton beach in Norfolk on Friday evening and put a cordon in place until the item was covered by the tide.
Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team X-rayed it on Saturday, but the results were "inconclusive".
A controlled explosion took place at about 17:00 and a video was posted by the coastguard on Facebook.
Members of both Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team and the Wells and Cley team were involved in maintaining a large cordon around the area as the explosion took place.
📟*** Attendance Request No. 14 ***📟 6th March 2021. 06:00am #14 of 2021 Re-tasked by Humber to check item was still...Posted by Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday, March 6, 2021
In one video, as a loud bang echoed across the beach, a man could be heard to say: "That was more than I expected."
A different angle of the controlled explosion today on Old Hunstanton BeachPosted by Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday, March 6, 2021
Following the explosion, the area was declared safe and the beach was reopened.