Great Yarmouth seafront closed as vigil breaches Covid rules
- Published
Part of a seaside town has been closed off for the second time this weekend after two mass gatherings.
Norfolk Police said they shut down an "unlicensed music event" which they described as a "rave" on North Drive in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night.
More than 100 people had gathered for what is understood to have been a memorial for a young motorcyclist, and three arrests were made.
North Drive was closed again on Sunday afternoon as another vigil started.
Police said the first event began at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday "when over 100 people gathered along Yarmouth seafront, on North Drive".
"After attending the scene, police brought the rave to a controlled close just after 10pm," a spokeswoman said.
Three people were arrested and "a number of fines and warnings were issued in relation to breeches of Covid lockdown rules".
The BBC understands Saturday night's event was held as a memorial to a 17-year-old boy who died when his red Suzuki motorcycle crashed into a lamppost on North Drive at about 03:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The teenager has been named locally as Domantas Baksaitis.
North Drive was once more closed by Norfolk Police at about 14:00 on Sunday when officers said more than 100 people gathered.
"It is believed that the gathering is linked to the tragic death of a teenager who sadly lost his life following an incident on North Drive last week," a spokeswoman said.
"Officers are currently on scene dealing with the incident and continue to engage, encourage and explain to those in attendance that they must adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.
"Enforcement will only be used as a last resort."
Temporary Ch Supt Dave Buckley added: "Whilst we understand that people would like to pay their respects, we must remember that the restrictions are in place for a reason and we all have a responsibility to protect those around us."