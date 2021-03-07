BBC News

Great Yarmouth seafront closed as vigil breaches Covid rules

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGreat Yarmouth Page - Facebook
image captionPolice closed off North Drive in Great Yarmouth on Sunday afternoon - for a second time this weekend

Part of a seaside town has been closed off for the second time this weekend after two mass gatherings.

Norfolk Police said they shut down an "unlicensed music event" which they described as a "rave" on North Drive in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night.

More than 100 people had gathered for what is understood to have been a memorial for a young motorcyclist, and three arrests were made.

North Drive was closed again on Sunday afternoon as another vigil started.

Police said the first event began at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday "when over 100 people gathered along Yarmouth seafront, on North Drive".

"After attending the scene, police brought the rave to a controlled close just after 10pm," a spokeswoman said.

Three people were arrested and "a number of fines and warnings were issued in relation to breeches of Covid lockdown rules".

image copyrightGreat Yarmouth Page - Facebook
image captionPolice closed down an event attended by more than 100 on Saturday night

The BBC understands Saturday night's event was held as a memorial to a 17-year-old boy who died when his red Suzuki motorcycle crashed into a lamppost on North Drive at about 03:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The teenager has been named locally as Domantas Baksaitis.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionA 17-year-old boy died on Tuesday on North Drive, Great Yarmouth

North Drive was once more closed by Norfolk Police at about 14:00 on Sunday when officers said more than 100 people gathered.

"It is believed that the gathering is linked to the tragic death of a teenager who sadly lost his life following an incident on North Drive last week," a spokeswoman said.

"Officers are currently on scene dealing with the incident and continue to engage, encourage and explain to those in attendance that they must adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.

"Enforcement will only be used as a last resort."

image copyrightGreat Yarmouth Page - Facebook
image captionCandles, flowers and messages were photographed at the scene of the teenager's death after Saturday's event

Temporary Ch Supt Dave Buckley added: "Whilst we understand that people would like to pay their respects, we must remember that the restrictions are in place for a reason and we all have a responsibility to protect those around us."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.