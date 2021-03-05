Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust: Mason Fitzgerald withdraws application
An incoming NHS Trust chief executive who was facing an inquiry into his qualifications has withdrawn his application for the role.
Mason Fitzgerald was due to take up the position at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).
A Master of Laws degree had appeared by his name on annual reports submitted to Parliament, but the University of Georgia said he had not graduated.
Mr Fitzgerald will return to the East London Foundation Trust.
NSFT had commissioned a leading law firm to investigate after the BBC revealed the discrepancy.
The trust confirmed Mr Fitzgerald had "withdrawn his application for the role of chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust".
It added: "The independent review concluded that NSFT has robust recruitment processes in place."
The East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) said Mr Fitzgerald would return "to ELFT from which he was seconded".
The trust added: "It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage while ELFT's processes remain ongoing."