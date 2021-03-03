Norwich tower block death: Craig Stubbs' fall remains a mystery, inquest hears
The death of a man who fell from the 11th floor of a tower block remains a mystery, an inquest heard.
Craig Stubbs, 29, died shortly after plunging from Normandie Tower, in Rouen Road, Norwich, on 5 June.
A post-mortem examination found he died from head and chest injuries.
Recording a narrative verdict, Norfolk coroner Yvonne Blake said the injuries were "consistent" with a fall, but there was "little evidence" as to how or why it happened.
Mr Stubbs' partner Sharna Roberts rang 999 to say he was assaulting her in a friend's flat, the inquest heard.
When police arrived, he was found on the ground and, although they administered CPR, he died at the scene.
In a statement read at the inquest, Ms Roberts said they had both been drinking, watching television and she had tattooed her name on him.
She said Mr Stubbs then hit her.
She said she had been in the kitchen calling the police, and that he had gone head-first through an open living room window.
'Remained consistent'
The pair were the only people in the flat and were described in a witness statement as having a "volatile" relationship.
Ms Roberts was arrested on suspicion of murder, but police said she gave a "full account" and had "remained consistent", the hearing was told.
In July, police announced she would face no further action and the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.
The coroner said Mr Stubbs also had the prescribed heroin substitute methadone in his system.
She said there was "little evidence about how he had exited the window".
She did not think there was "any evidence that Craig had intended to kill himself" and there was "no evidence to find a conclusion of unlawful killing".
She told Mr Stubbs' family she was "so sorry" for their loss, adding "it must have been an appalling thing to go through".
