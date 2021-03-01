BBC News

Great Yarmouth: Jamie Smith denies spitting at Norfolk Police officers

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe alleged incident happened as police made arrests over the theft of a car and motorbike in Great Yarmouth

A teenager accused of spitting at four police officers has pleaded not guilty.

Officers arrested Jamie Smith, 19, and another man in Great Yarmouth on 31 January while investigating vehicles thefts.

Norfolk Police said officers were spat at and had to self-isolate as a result.

At Norwich Crown Court, Mr Smith, of Devonshire Road, denied four counts of spitting, and a trial is due in July. He has yet to enter a plea to a charge of stealing a car and motorbike.

The defendant appeared via video link from HMP Norwich.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.