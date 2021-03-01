Paralysed man 'smashes' exoskeleton walking challenge for NHS
A man paralysed from the waist down has walked 125 miles and raised more than £12,000 for the NHS.
Simon Kindleysides, 36, from Blofield, Norfolk, used an exoskeleton suit to walk at least four miles every day in February.
He beat his target of completing 112 miles throughout the month and said he was delighted to have "smashed" the challenge.
Mr Kindleysides said he wanted to "give something back" the the NHS.
The father-of-three was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2013, which left him paralysed from the waist down.
In 2018, he completed the London Marathon in a robotic suit which had been loaned to him.
After watching this on television, a mystery donor bought Mr Kindleysides one of the £100,000 exoskeleton suits.
The suit is a wearable mobile machine that works in tandem with the user. It is designed to enhance or restore human performance, but every suit works in a different way.
Funds raised from his challenge will be donated to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity - specifically towards a children's operating theatre and intensive care unit.
Mr Kindleysides decided on the four-miles-a-day target, because that is the maximum distance the suit can cover before it needs recharging.
On Thursday, he said he was "really struggling" with neuropathic pain, but was determined to complete the challenge.